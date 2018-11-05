The last farmer’s market in Verona this season to take place Oct. 25

The last Verona farmer’s market of the season will take place Oct. 25, from 2 to 7 p.m. in the park along East Railroad Avenue by the borough building.

Musician Elias Khouri will perform, and food trucks will be on hand. Menu includes pub gyros and tacos, burgers, hot dogs, Italian cheese steaks and more.

There will be a pumpkin painting contest sponsored by the Verona Chamber of Commerce and Schramm Farms & Orchards. That contest starts around 5 p.m.

Call or text Carrie DelRosso at 412-219-7877 for more information.