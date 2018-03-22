Out & About: Empty Bowl Luncheon aids Westmoreland County Food Bank efforts

The Empty Bowl Luncheon is one of the most colorful fundraisers around, thanks to the artistry of area artists and students, along with other community members.

Those folks provide handmade ceramic bowls in all colors of the rainbow for a simple soup and bread meal designed to raise awareness about hunger all across the nation.

Part of a nationwide initiative, the Westmoreland County Food Bank’s annual luncheon was held March 4 at Hempfield Area High School.

Food was donated by local restaurants and bakeries, and local talents provided entertainment. In addition to admission and other donations, a Chinese auction and 50-50 raffle also boosted funds raised.

Empty Bowl is an all-volunteer-driven event, with the Westmoreland effort led this year by Tim Piper and Crystal Szogi.

For other ways to help the food bank, visit westmorelandfoodbank.org.

— Shirley McMarlin