Plum tennis returns all but 1 player

The Plum boys tennis team is coming off of a solid 11-6 season and brings back singles senior Colin Lewis, who finished 10-6, and doubles seniors JJ Jenkins and Josh Boland (13-3).

“We have high expectations for the team this year, losing just one player and having six seniors ready to go,” coach Vince Romito said. “Our top guys also have a little bit of playoff experience from last season getting wins in the WPIAL tournament, so we will look forward to making a deeper run there.”

Lewis won 10-0 in the first round of the Section 3-AAA singles tournament before being eliminated by the top seed. He also competed in the doubles tournament with former teammate Vincenzo Tavella. Jenkins and Boland lost 10-3 after a bye.

“I think the main thing that we need to do to improve is limit our double faults and work on our first-serve percentage,” Romito said. “We have to make the game more difficult for our opponent. Missing on that first serve and giving them an easy serve on the second gives them an easy return. We need to take advantage of that.”

The Mustangs dominated in nonsection play, finishing 9-1, but went 2-5 in section play, not qualifying for the WPIAL tournament.

“We always want to extend our season and make the playoffs, so the section games are the really important ones that we want to bring our best performances,” Romito said. “We know we are in a tough section, but we have to just continue to work and get better. I think it is mostly mental. If we come out with more aggression and confidence, we will give ourselves a better chance.”

With six seniors returning to the team this year, coach Romito has set the bar high on his goals and expectations for the season.

“Right now the goal is to win our section matches and give ourselves a chance in the playoffs where anything can happen,” Romito said. “I fully expect the seniors to make serious runs in the singles and doubles playoffs with the experience that they gained from last year. They will want to go out on top.”

With postponements because of weather, the Mustangs have yet to start the season. They had a home section match against Shaler scheduled for Tuesday to start their season.

Cody Scott is a freelance writer.