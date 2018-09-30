Freeport Road Bridge in O’Hara to close for up to 3 months

The Freeport Road Bridge near the Fox Chapel Plaza in O’Hara could close next week for up to three months, forcing motorists to use detours possibly through November.

The span over Squaw Run will shut down for replacement on or near Sept. 10, PennDOT officials announced.

Swank Construction Co., of New Kensington, will reconstruct the bridge, which is considered structurally deficient, PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said.

Cost of the work is about $2.31 million.

The bridge connects the busy commercial corridor near Fox Chapel Road with the residential neighborhood at South Oak Hill Road.

Motorists are encouraged to use Old Freeport Road as a detour. It can be accessed at Fox Chapel Road and followed to Fairview Avenue.

Work is expected to last a little more than two months but could run as along as three months.

There is some good news for motorists who frequent the Freeport Road stretch from Blawnox to Sharpsburg. Motorists who have been tangling with a bridge closure at the opposite end of the stretch, between Aspinwall and Sharpsburg, won’t have to contend with both projects at once.

Cowan said the O’Hara construction will not start until work on the Sharpsburg bridge is complete. That closure began in early May and is currently wrapping up.