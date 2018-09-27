Hempfield man accused of assaulting woman, threatening family with machete

A Hempfield Township man allegedly choked a woman and then threatened her and two young children with a machete during an argument Thursday, state police reported.

Alexander C. Kozinko, 25, was arraigned on multiple criminal charges filed by troopers including three counts of harassment, two counts each simple assault and unlawful restraint, and single counts of strangulation and making terroristic threats at a Fairfield Drive residence. Washington Township District Judge Jason Buczak ordered him held in Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $80,000 bond.

State police were called to the scene about 10:30 a.m. after reports of a domestic disturbance.

The woman told troopers that Kozinko became angry when she complained about his alleged drug use and that they began arguing before he allegedly choked her. She told troopers that two children interceded, but Kozinko refused to allow them to leave.

During the argument ,the victim said Kozinko retrieved a machete and threatened her but accidentally cut himself, Trooper Troy Faulk reported in court documents.

Kozinko has a preliminary hearing scheduled Tuesday before Youngwood District Judge Tony Bompiani.