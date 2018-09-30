Car smashed through Oakland parking garage

A car smashed through a wall of a parking garage Monday in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI.

The rear of the Mercury Milan was visible from the street below after the car apparently drove through part of the wall in the garage, shutting down part of Forbes Avenue, the station reported.

Police told reporters that a valet was driving when the crash happened. The car, which had a North Carolina plate, eventually was pulled from the wall and driven from the scene.