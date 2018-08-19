Leechburg Area set to start on time, despite rumors

Classes in the Leechburg Area School District are scheduled to start on time this year.

Representatives of AXIS Architecture told the school board that ongoing renovations will not affect the planned start of classes Aug. 29.

Work that isn’t completed by that date, such as painting, will be done after students are dismissed each school day.

Rumors had circulated in the community that the start of school might be delayed by major reconstruction.

Last year, the district approved a $7.7 million bond issue to pay for an aggressive renovation program to fix the school roofs and update shop equipment, technology classrooms and athletic facilities, and attend to some other items such as curbs.

Safety inspections set for Aug. 17 will evaluate stairways, fire alarms and lighting, said Richard Jaynes of AXIS.

Equipment for the home economics room will not arrive until late September, but teachers are set to alter their lesson plans.

The gymnasium is finished and will be ready for use Monday.

“They are plugging away at it every day,” Jaynes said.

Jaynes said a crew is out Saturdays to get work done and Sundays are set aside for a lone construction employee to do inside work.

The renovation work will come in about $352,000 below projected costs.

That bond money will be transferred to work on the athletic complex at the former West Leechburg Elementary School site.

West Leechburg Borough code enforcement has seven questions for AXIS and the school district has several variances and will appear before the West Leechburg Zoning Hearing Board.

The school district plans to install a track, renovate the baseball field and possibly add a softball field.