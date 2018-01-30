Laurel Mountain ministers try to find healing words for Melcroft community stung by tragedy

Pastor Ronald Dugan of the Christian Life Assembly of God baptized Billy Porterfield less than six months ago.

On Monday night, Dugan presided over a vigil in memory of the 27-year-old and three others — Chelsie Cline, 25; Seth William Cline, 21; and Courtney Sue Snyder, 23 — who were killed in Sunday’s deadly shooting in Fayette County.

“With all the evil that’s in this world, we thank you Lord, that you’re here to help us through these times,” Dugan said as more than 150 people packed the Melcroft church to grieve, pray and be with fellow community members.

Suspect Timothy O. Smith, 28, of Stahlstown, was clinging to life at a hospital Monday, after police said he possibly turned the gun on himself following the shooting. Porterfield had an encounter with Smith at the Tall Cedars lounge in Donegal the same day as the shooting. Police are continuing their investigation.

The vigil was organized by the Laurel Mountain Ministerium. Pastors from several member churches tried to find the right words to begin the healing process.

“Lord, we don’t know why these lives were lost and what they could have been,” said Valley Brethren Church Pastor Bill Yoder. “But we pray that they’re with you in your love.”

Dugan encouraged those in attendance to simply “find someone tonight and give them a hug.”

“Such a tragedy can cause us to isolate ourselves from the community,” said Indian Head Church of God Pastor Doug Nolt. “But such a tragedy can also bring us together. We will not let this tragedy overcome us.”

