Westmoreland juvenile detention center ups capacity as school threats increase

By Rich Cholodofsky
 
Westmoreland County’s juvenile detention center has increased its capacity by a third to accommodate an influx of teens charged with making threats against schools.

The expansion comes after more than two years of planning.

Carlos Alejandre, director of the county’s Regional Youth Services Center, said Tuesday that since February, four juveniles have been housed at the facility on charges of making school threats.

“It’s become a nationwide issue,” Alejandre said.

Nearly 50 threats have been made against schools, students or teachers in Southwestern Pennsylvania since the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

At least 14 juveniles across the region, ages 12 to 17, have been charged with making threats, including some from the Alle-Kiski Valley.

State police this week arrested an 18-year-old female student, charged as an adult, for making a threat against Hempfield High School.

The juvenile detention center houses children under 18 who are charged with crimes.

Starting March 1, the facility increased its capacity from 12 to 16 juveniles.

An eight-bed minimum security shelter program for troubled youths occupies a separate wing in the facility.

“All 16 beds are now open for detention,” Alejandre said.

Alejandre predicted the facility will take in more juveniles charged with similar crimes, justifying the four-bed expansion.

The expansion took more than two years to finalize after the state first approved Westmoreland’s request to amend its operating license in 2016. A separate waiver was needed to allow all 16 juveniles to be housed in one unit. That didn’t come until early this year.

State law requires that no more than 12 juveniles can be grouped together at one time, meaning the county had to customize a plan to move inmates around the facility for classes, recreation and other purposes to ensure that requirement is followed.

“We installed cameras, and we’ll use different classrooms for school and activity hours,” Alejandre said.

To accommodate the expansion, additional guards were hired to ensure that four are on duty at all times.

Alejandre, who was hired to run the facility in October, said the expansion was needed because the number of juveniles in custody at the detention center steadily rose over the past several months. The facility was at capacity throughout February, and the county was forced to send juveniles to other centers.

On Tuesday, 10 juveniles were in custody at the facility.

The center initially was licensed to hold up to 24 juveniles when it was built in 1979, but a $4.5 million renovation completed in 2012 cut in half the size of the detention program.

Even after the renovation, the number of juveniles held at the detention center continued to decline. Officials said that on some days the facility had no inmates, prompting the layoff of some staff.

But as similar facilities closed around the state, Westmoreland’s center saw its census increase as a result of growing crime and reduced rates it charges other counties to house their juveniles.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.