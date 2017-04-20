Tennis: Lady Generals advance, but Generals get eliminated

For the first time in Heritage’s nine-year history, the Lady Generals won a first round Region 6-AAAA state tournament match.

The Lady Generals took down the Madison County Lady Red Raiders thanks to a win from Caroline Horsley at No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-1 over Alden Loftis.

Meanwhile Reagan Christol and Katelyn Burns dispatched Emily Dixon and Katie Colguitt 6-2, 6-2 and Erin Hulsey and Kinsey Hargis took down Bree Strickland and Savannah Butler 6-3, 6-1.

“This feels awesome; I’m proud of them,” Heritage coach Jeff Green said. “They play with a lot of heart. We knew Madison was going to be tough. We saw them warming up and we said ‘hey we have a chance to play with them.’ We got out there and jumped on them pretty quick, but they had a long way to come though driving a three- or four-hour bus ride, then get off the bus and warm up for 20 minutes. So it’s hard for them. We’ve been in that situation before too. But I am proud of them.”

Next week the Lady Generals will gear up for the No. 2 seeded Druid Hills High School. Since Heritage is the No. 1 seed, they will host the matchup.

But the Generals’ fate was quite the opposite as they were eliminated from the state tournament on Wednesday, losing 3-0 to the St. Pius X Golden Lions.

No. 1 singles players’ Patrick Huff defeated Leo Pence 6-3, 3-1, while No. 2 singles player Jack Carson ousted Tim Grayson 6-2, 2-1 and No. 3 singles John Bryan beat Davis Kilgo 6-1, 6-0.

No. 1 doubles players’ Own Weikert and Matt Francis defeated Mark Crane and Shaw Boland 6-0, 6-1 and No. 2 doubles players’ Daniel Schwaner and Sebastian Giraldo won over Blake Richardson and Ethan Bone 6-0, 6-1.

The Generals finished the season with a record of 9-5.