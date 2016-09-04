A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
FBI takes another run at ‘Johnny Doc.’ What is it after?

By Jeremy Roebuck and Jane M. Von Bergen
 
John J. Dougherty, leader of the Philadelphia electricians union, has shaken off FBI scrutiny before.

But a decade after federal authorities last tried to build a case against him, Dougherty and his 4,700-member union appear to be in the crosshairs of an even more aggressive legal assault.

Continue reading on Philly.com

http://www.philly.com/philly/news/20160904_FBI_takes_another_run_at__Johnny_Doc___What_is_it_after_.html