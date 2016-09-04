FBI takes another run at ‘Johnny Doc.’ What is it after?
By Jeremy Roebuck, Jane M. Von Bergen, and Craig R. McCoy, STAFF WRITERS
John J. Dougherty, leader of the Philadelphia electricians union, has shaken off FBI scrutiny before.
But a decade after federal authorities last tried to build a case against him, Dougherty and his 4,700-member union appear to be in the crosshairs of an even more aggressive legal assault.
