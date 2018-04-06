Grand jury accuses Beaver Falls man of attempting to deal heroin, cocaine
A federal grand jury has accused a Beaver Falls man of attempting to sell heroin and cocaine, federal prosecutors in Pittsburgh said Wednesday.
Anthony Taylor, 34, has been indicted on one count of violating federal narcotics laws, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady said.
The indictment accuses Taylor of possessing with the intent to distribute heroin and cocaine late last August.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Brendan T. Conway is prosecuting the case with help from the Drug Enforcement Administration.
The state Attorney General’s Office and New Brighton police conducted the investigation that led to the indictment.
Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.