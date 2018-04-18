Somerset County authorities seeking inmate for escape
Somerset County authorities are asking for the public’s assistance locating an inmate who escaped custody Wednesday.
Somerset Police said Nathen Kyle Hutzell, 25, of Stoystown, failed to return to the county jail from his work release location. Police obtained an arrest warrant for escape.
Hutzell was serving a sentence at the jail for a driving under the influence probation violation.
Anyone with information is asked to telephone police at 814-445-1525.
Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.