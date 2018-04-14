Cheswick Christian Academy students hold their annual World’s Fair
Cheswick Christian Academy teacher Henry Thomson claims he’s been teaching for eons, and it may be because he makes things fun.
Wednesday brought the school’s annual World’s Fair event. The school’s fifth- and sixth-graders chose a country to explore and picked three cultural facts to share with students and family.
Most children included cultural food from around the world along with maps.
Some adopted an accent when giving their presentation.
Louis B. Ruediger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at lruediger@tribweb.com.