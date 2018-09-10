Gen. Braddock’s campaign on Fort Duquesne remembered

The third workshop in the Bridgeville Area Historical Society’s series dedicated to George Washington’s seven visits to Western Pennsylvania focused on Gen. Edward Braddock’s campaign against Fort Duquesne in 1755.

The previous workshop had left Washington back in civilian life in October 1754. After the Fort Necessity disaster, Gov. Dinwiddie had decided to disband the Virginia Regiment and replace it with 10 independent companies. When he offered Col. Washington a captaincy commanding one of the companies, our future president chose to end his military career by resigning his commission.

However, events in England would soon lead him to reverse this decision. The Duke of Cumberland proposed a major initiative against the French at Fort Duquesne, led by an old colleague from the Coldstream Guards, Gen. Edward Braddock. Washington accepted an offer to be part of the general’s staff, as one of his aides-de-camp.

On May 29 the vanguard of the expedition left Fort Cumberland and began the chore of cutting a wagon road 12 feet wide through the wilderness. By July 8 they had reached a point within a day’s march of Fort Duquesne. Christopher Gist advised against following the obvious route down Turtle Creek Valley, a perfect spot for an ambush. Instead they decided to cross the Monongahela River twice and then march to the fort.

The river was waist deep at both fords and neither crossing was contested by the enemy. Braddock concluded the French had been intimidated into abandoning Fort Duquesne; he instructed his musicians to play the Grenadiers’ March as they continued their triumphant march.

In reality, the French commander, Capt. Lienhart de Beaujeu, had decided to move his forces out of the fort and confront the enemy. Although his 300 French and Canadian soldiers and their 600 Indian allies were outnumbered by Braddock’s 1,200 men, he believed the element of surprise would make the difference.

Beaujeu himself was surprised when the vanguards of both armies unexpectedly encountered each other. He quickly signaled his Indian allies to take to the woods on both sides of the enemy.

For a few minutes the two sides fought at a stalemate, which was broken by a crescendo of Indian war whoops and effective musket fire from the woods on both sides. At this point the British forces panicked and tried to retreat, only to run into the advancing column.

The officers tried valiantly to rally their forces. Volleys were fired without any real targets. Many of the casualties resulted from friendly fire.

Braddock showed great courage before suffering a serious wound, possibly from friendly fire. The disorganized mob retreated to the river, where a company of Virginia Rangers covered them while they waded across. On July 13 they reached Chestnut Ridge, where Braddock died. He was buried near Great Meadows, and wagons were driven over his grave to hide it.

Braddock’s expedition is a fascinating story, filled with drama, an important part of the great American epic that details the adventures of a young George Washington in the years 1753 through 1758. One wishes that it had been immortalized by a long narrative poem by Carl Sandburg, a sequence of operas by Aaron Copland or a cycle of plays by August Wilson.