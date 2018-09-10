FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Gen. Braddock’s campaign on Fort Duquesne remembered

 
Share

The third workshop in the Bridgeville Area Historical Society’s series dedicated to George Washington’s seven visits to Western Pennsylvania focused on Gen. Edward Braddock’s campaign against Fort Duquesne in 1755.

The previous workshop had left Washington back in civilian life in October 1754. After the Fort Necessity disaster, Gov. Dinwiddie had decided to disband the Virginia Regiment and replace it with 10 independent companies. When he offered Col. Washington a captaincy commanding one of the companies, our future president chose to end his military career by resigning his commission.

However, events in England would soon lead him to reverse this decision. The Duke of Cumberland proposed a major initiative against the French at Fort Duquesne, led by an old colleague from the Coldstream Guards, Gen. Edward Braddock. Washington accepted an offer to be part of the general’s staff, as one of his aides-de-camp.

Other news
New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws to a Oakland Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws perfect game against Oakland A’s, the 24th in MLB history
Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees has pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.
FILE - Morris Griffin, of Los Angeles, speaks during the public comment portion of the Reparations Task Force meeting in Sacramento, Calif., on March 3, 2023. California's first-in-the-nation reparations task force wraps up its historic work Thursday, June 29, 2023, with the formal submission to lawmakers of a final report that includes dozens of recommendations on how the state can apologize and compensate Black residents for decades of discriminatory practices and policies. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP, File)
California Black reparations task force concludes historic 2-year work
California’s first-in-the-nation reparations task force wraps up its historic work with a final report to lawmakers.
FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, right, sits inside a military vehicle posing for a selfie photo with a local civilian on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, prior to leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin incited a rebellion against Russia's military leaders and marched with his troops toward Moscow but aborted his mutiny when Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko brokered an agreement that included exile for the warlord in Belarus. (AP Photo, File)
Recapping the revolt in Russia, through the words of 4 presidents and a mutinous warlord
The dramatic rebellion by a mercenary warlord in Russia that challenged President Vladimir Putin was punctuated by dramatic language of the key protagonists – and some long silences.
Norfolk Southern Railroad ceo Alan Shaw speaks during an interview Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Safety concerns dominate Norfolk Southern railroad CEO’s job since Ohio derailment
Norfolk Southern’s CEO has spoken often of safety and better service since he took the job over a year ago, but it’s safety that has dominated discussions after one of his trains derailed and caught fire in February in Ohio.

On May 29 the vanguard of the expedition left Fort Cumberland and began the chore of cutting a wagon road 12 feet wide through the wilderness. By July 8 they had reached a point within a day’s march of Fort Duquesne. Christopher Gist advised against following the obvious route down Turtle Creek Valley, a perfect spot for an ambush. Instead they decided to cross the Monongahela River twice and then march to the fort.

The river was waist deep at both fords and neither crossing was contested by the enemy. Braddock concluded the French had been intimidated into abandoning Fort Duquesne; he instructed his musicians to play the Grenadiers’ March as they continued their triumphant march.

In reality, the French commander, Capt. Lienhart de Beaujeu, had decided to move his forces out of the fort and confront the enemy. Although his 300 French and Canadian soldiers and their 600 Indian allies were outnumbered by Braddock’s 1,200 men, he believed the element of surprise would make the difference.

Beaujeu himself was surprised when the vanguards of both armies unexpectedly encountered each other. He quickly signaled his Indian allies to take to the woods on both sides of the enemy.

For a few minutes the two sides fought at a stalemate, which was broken by a crescendo of Indian war whoops and effective musket fire from the woods on both sides. At this point the British forces panicked and tried to retreat, only to run into the advancing column.

The officers tried valiantly to rally their forces. Volleys were fired without any real targets. Many of the casualties resulted from friendly fire.

Braddock showed great courage before suffering a serious wound, possibly from friendly fire. The disorganized mob retreated to the river, where a company of Virginia Rangers covered them while they waded across. On July 13 they reached Chestnut Ridge, where Braddock died. He was buried near Great Meadows, and wagons were driven over his grave to hide it.

Braddock’s expedition is a fascinating story, filled with drama, an important part of the great American epic that details the adventures of a young George Washington in the years 1753 through 1758. One wishes that it had been immortalized by a long narrative poem by Carl Sandburg, a sequence of operas by Aaron Copland or a cycle of plays by August Wilson.