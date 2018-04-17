Falling rocks and debris force closure of Route 906 stretch in Fayette

A section of Fayette City Road (Main Street/State Route 906) has been closed and detoured due to rocks and debris falling on the roadway.

The road is closed between State Road near North Belle Vernon and Route 201 just north of Fayette City.

It will remain closed until PennDOT District 12 crews can assess and repair the area.

The detour uses Interstate 70 and Route 201.

