Youngwood chocolate shop moving up the street to New Stanton

A Youngwood chocolate shop is moving up the street and over the border.

Sib’s Sweet Shop, which opened in the 1970s on the corner of Chestnut and 4th Streets in downtown Youngwood, will re-open next month at 814 Route 119 North in New Stanton, sharing a building with Stanton Daily Grind coffee shop, which opened in May.

Owner Dayna DiPasquale said the store outgrew its old location. The new spot is handicap accessible, with more parking, she said.

Sib’s Sweet Shoppe sells hand-dipped chocolates, caramels and chocolate-dipped fruit.

The store is typically open from September through May, though with the new building DiPasquale said she might stay open in summer 2019. It will reopen in late September

Opening details will be announced the the Sib’s Sweet Shoppe website and Facebook page.