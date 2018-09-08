Penn Hills group to pick up litter in Lincoln Park neighborhood this Saturday

An anti-littering group in Penn Hills will meet this Saturday to pick up trash in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Volunteers are asked to meet at the Lincoln Park Community Center, 7300 Ridgeview Ave., at 9 a.m. on Aug. 25.

Penn Hills Anti-Litter Group is hosting the event, which is expected to last until around 11 a.m.

Faith Milazzo, the group’s founder, said she hopes to target parts of roads around the center and is asking the municipality’s police and fire departments to offer patrol service during the event.

“Join the friendly volunteers of Penn Hills Anti-Litter Group,” says the group’s Facebook event. “We provide the orange vests, gloves and garbage bags. You provide an hour or two of help. Bring a friend!”

Participants are encouraged to RSVP by emailing PHAntiLitterGroup@gmail.com or by joining the event on Facebook.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2Ld8UGb.