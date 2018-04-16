Shhhh ... Easterseals holds speakeasy fundraiser

Guests can show off their best “Roaring ‘20s” flapper and prohibition era garb and enjoy a trip back — way back — in time on Thursday as Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania hold a “Shh ... Speakeasy” event at the Heinz History Center’s Campbell Gallery.

The April 19 fundraiser supports those in local communities with disabilities and other special needs, according to a news release.

The event helps individuals of all ages facing physical, mental, emotional and/or intellectual disabilities, as well as their families, the release notes.

Attendees can explore and interact with numerous museum exhibits, including American Spirits, the Rise and Fall of Prohibition, Mister Rogers Neighborhood and more.

Period music, thematic activities, auctions and raffles, food, cash bar and readings by Psychic Mike are all planned.

Details: 412-281-7244, ext. 1272 or eastersealswcpenna.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.