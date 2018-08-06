UPMC plans to build hospital in Jefferson Hills

UPMC is poised to build a new hospital to serve South Hills residents at a site off Route 51 along Elliott Road in Jefferson Hills.

“We have begun the process of working with our design team and the municipality to create a site layout that is well-suited for this location,” UPMC spokeswoman Gloria Kreps said July 31.

The 63-bed hospital will cost about $190 million to build, and its construction will crease jobs, she said.

It will offer “ambulatory and inpatient care, including emergency care, surgical services and the latest diagnostic imaging technology,” Kreps said.

UPMC has long sought to build a hospital in the area, which is also served by rival Allegheny Health Network’s Jefferson Hospital.

The ideas of building a new hospital in Jefferson Hills has been a contentious issue among residents, some of whom have spoken against any plans to build a new facility since April.

The site is the third UPMC has considered for a new hospital to serve residents south of Pittsburgh.

In September 2017, UPMC pulled out of a deal to construct a $200 million-plus, 90-bed hospital at the Newbury Market development in South Fayette. At that time, Kreps said UPMC would “soon announce more specific plans of a sophisticated set of facilities to better serve our patients.”

No reason was given for dropping the South Fayette plan. Earlier, UPMC unsuccessfully tried to build a UPMC South Center off Route 51 at Lindsay-Snyder Drive in Pleasant Hills.

“On any given day about 700 patients who live in communities along the Route 51 corridor travel to UPMC’s hospitals and facilities for inpatient, outpatient and emergency care,” Kreps said.