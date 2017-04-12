Middle School Baseball: Warriors rout Rossville

The Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe Warriors walloped Rossville on Tuesday 17-1.

Malachi Powell was the winning pitcher when the game culminated in Rossville, but the win was never in doubt as four Warriors had at least two hits, including Josh Mcafee’s three hits, Devan Hinton’s two hits, Julian Waters’ two hits and Aaron Millsaps’ two hits.

Individual stats for Rossville were not provided before press time.

The 6-4 Warriors will host Dade County on Thursday.