A-K Valley players to watch in the opening round of the WPIAL playoffs

Jack Colecchi

Kiski Area, Sr., WR/LB

The Cavaliers’ veteran receiver is 20 yards away from becoming the program’s all-time leader in receiving yards. He hopes to make an offensive impact Friday against top-seeded Gateway. He stepped up on the defensive side of the ball last Friday with a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown in a close loss to Armstrong.

Jalen Brown

Freeport, Sr., WR/DB

Brown is another veteran presence on defense for the Yellowjackets. He has 33 tackles on the season and made a season-best nine stops in Freeport’s close victory over Deer Lakes which, at the time, bolstered the Yellowjackets’ chances of clinching a WPIAL playoff spot in 3A. He picked off a pass and recovered a fumble last Friday against Knoch, finishing with three tackles.

Drew DiNunzio-Biss

Kiski Area, Sr., RB/LB

The passing game has fronted the Kiski offense this season, butDiNunzio-Biss owns five rushing touchdowns. He caught his first touchdown of the season last Friday against Armstrong. On defense, DiNunzio-Biss leads the Cavaliers in tackles and sacks from his linebacker position.

Austin Romanchak

Freeport, Sr., QB/DB

Romanchak is just 37 rushing yards away from 1,000 for the season (963 yards on 113 carries). He leads the Yellowjackets with 13 rushing scores. Romanchak has seven games with more than 100 rushing yards and has scored at least one touchdown in seven straight contests. He’s also six passing yards away from 500.