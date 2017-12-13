Free shuttle service to CCAC North Campus debuts Jan. 16

A free shuttle service to and from the Community College of Allegheny County North Campus will begin running along the Perry Highway corridor starting Jan. 16, the first day of the spring semester.

The campus is at 8701 Perry Highway in McCandless, which is not directly served by Port Authority buses.

This is an area that has not had service for a while, but infrastructure and topography make walking and bicycling these roads treacherous, said Gretchen Mullin-Sawicki, president of CCAC North Campus.

“We hope that this shuttle will address the need for safe and reliable transportation for CCAC North Campus students, alleviating an issue that may prevent them from attending college,” Mullin-Sawicki said.

The new service begins in time for students interested in attending programs at the campus’ new Innovation Lab such as data analytics, ASL interpreting and multimedia programming, simulation and gaming. The lab is slated to open in January, which is the start of the spring semester.

The shuttle will make four runs Monday through Thursday during peak times in the morning and early afternoon. It will pick up and drop off near Port Authority bus stops along Perrymont Road, Babcock Boulevard and Cumberland Road, before returning to the north campus.

During inclement weather, the shuttle also will transport students and faculty from the lower campus parking lot to the upper parking lot.

A map is available that shows the shuttle’s routes.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.