Murrysville Swim Club sets swim-lesson dates
The Murrysville Swim Club will offer group swim lessons this summer over three separate sessions.
Sessions, for those ages 3 and older, will take place from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. from June 25-29, and July 9-13, with a third session to be announced.
The cost is $35 for club members and $45 for non-members.
Other news
Will Benson hit a go-ahead triple and TJ Friedl followed with a two-run homer in a four-run 10th inning to give the Cincinnati Reds an 11-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.
As sea turtles around the world grow more vulnerable due to climate change, the United Arab Emirates is working to protect the creatures.
José Ramírez hit his fifth career grand slam and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Kansas City Royals 14-1.
Republicans who control the Wisconsin Senate, in a surprise move, are proceeding with trying to force a vote on firing the state’s nonpartisan top elections official before the 2024 presidential election.
Sign-up sheets are posted on the bulletin board by the sign-in desk at the pool, 3518 North Hills Road in Murrysville.
Non-members can sign up in person or call 724-327-0713 to be placed on the list.
Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.