Saint Vincent sweeps PAC rookie of week honors

Saint Vincent swept the Presidents’ Athletic Conference basketball rookie of the week honors. The latest awards went to freshmen Jenna Lafko and David Stephen.

Lafko averaged 11 points and 5.5 assists in a pair of wins for the women Bearcats (9-6, 6-2). The Hampton graduate posted her first collegiate double-double, with 16 points and 10 rebounds, in a 78-51 win over Thiel.

Stephen, of Winter Garden, Fla., averaged 7.5 points and 2.5 rebounds across a pair of wins for men’s team (10-5, 7-1), including a 70-59 victory over Thiel.

He had eight points and three rebounds in 11 minutes in a 56-54 win over Westminster.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.