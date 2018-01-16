Saint Vincent sweeps PAC rookie of week honors
Saint Vincent swept the Presidents’ Athletic Conference basketball rookie of the week honors. The latest awards went to freshmen Jenna Lafko and David Stephen.
Lafko averaged 11 points and 5.5 assists in a pair of wins for the women Bearcats (9-6, 6-2). The Hampton graduate posted her first collegiate double-double, with 16 points and 10 rebounds, in a 78-51 win over Thiel.
Stephen, of Winter Garden, Fla., averaged 7.5 points and 2.5 rebounds across a pair of wins for men’s team (10-5, 7-1), including a 70-59 victory over Thiel.
Other news
Mitch Keller allowed one run in six innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates scored five times in the seventh to rout the San Diego Padres 7-1 on Wednesday night.
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge played catch before a game at Oakland in the AL MVP’s first baseball activity since tearing a ligament in his right big toe on June 3.
George Springer hit the first of four Toronto Blue Jays doubles in a five-run first inning in a 6-1 victory over San Francisco that stopped the Giants’ 10-game road winning streak.
ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson hit his National League-best 26th homer and the Atlanta Braves won their fifth straight game, beating the Minnesota Twins 3-0 on Wednesday for a series sweep.
He had eight points and three rebounds in 11 minutes in a 56-54 win over Westminster.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.