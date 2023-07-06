Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Russia-Ukraine war
This photo, taken in New York on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, show the logo for Meta's new app Threads, left, and that of Twitter. Meta is poised to unveil the new app that appears to mimic Twitter — a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk. A listing for the Threads app appeared on Apple's App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
A portion of the affidavit in support of a warrant to search former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., released by the Justice Department, is photographed July 5, 2023. The Justice Department disclosed some of the previously blacked-out portions of a warrant application it submitted last year to gain authorization to search Trump's Florida property for classified documents. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
Classified documents case
In this image taken from video, smoke rises from a cargo ship early Thursday, July 6, 2023, in the port of Newark, New Jersey. Two firefighters were killed battling the blaze that began when cars caught fire deep inside the ship carrying 5,000 cars at the port, Newark's fire chief said. (WABC-TV via AP)
2 NJ firefighters die battling cargo ship blaze
Aretha Franklin is seen in Auburn Hills, Mich. in a Feb. 11, 2011 photo. Five years after her death, the final wishes of the music superstar are still unsettled. The latest: an unusual trial next Monday to determine which handwritten will, including one found in couch cushions, will guide how her estate is handled. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya_File)
Aretha Franklin’s sons battle over her wills
Sports

Real Madrid signs young Turkey midfielder Arda Güler

Turkey's Arda Guler celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Euro 2024 group D qualifying soccer match between Turkey and Wales at Samsun Yeni 19 Mayis stadium in Samsun, Turkey, Monday, June 19, 2023. Turkey won 2-0. (Murat Akbas/Dia Images via AP)

Turkey’s Arda Guler celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the Euro 2024 group D qualifying soccer match between Turkey and Wales at Samsun Yeni 19 Mayis stadium in Samsun, Turkey, Monday, June 19, 2023. Turkey won 2-0. (Murat Akbas/Dia Images via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid reached a deal to sign Arda Güler on Thursday, adding another young player to its midfield.

The 18-year-old Turkey international arrives from Fenerbahce on a six-year contract. He will be officially introduced by Madrid on Friday.

Spanish media said the talented youngster arrives on a transfer fee of 20 million euros ($21.7 million), with add-ons that could reach 30 million euros ($31.6 million).

Other news
Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti waits for the start of a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Sevilla and Real Madrid at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Saturday, May 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)
Brazil holds out hope of hiring Ancelotti as national team coach
Brazil will make another push to hire Carlo Ancelotti despite the coach’s intention to remain with Real Madrid next season.
French soccer player Kylian Mbappe gestures during a training session with the French national team at the national soccer team training center in Clairefontaine, west of Paris, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. The door is open for Real Madrid to try signing Kylian Mbappé because the France superstar decided not to extend his Paris Saint-Germain contract into 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Door open for Real Madrid to try signing Mbappé after he decides not to extend PSG contract
The door is open for Real Madrid to try signing Kylian Mbappé because the France superstar decided not to extend his Paris Saint-Germain contract into 2025.
FILE - AC Milan's Brahim Diaz controls the ball during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Sampdoria at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, May 20, 2023. Spanish forward Brahim Díaz is returning to Real Madrid from AC Milan, the Spanish club said Saturday June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Brahim Díaz returns to Real Madrid after three years on loan at AC Milan
MADRID (AP) — Spanish forward Brahim Díaz is returning to Real Madrid from AC Milan, the Spanish club said Saturday.
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain stops in the pit lane during the second practice session for Sunday's Spanish Formula One Grand Prix, at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, Spain, Friday, June 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
F1 drivers split over possibility that Madrid could grab Spanish GP from Barcelona
MONTMELO, Spain (AP) — The Spanish Grand Prix has been held near Barcelona for more than three decades.

Madrid recently signed 20-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham and renewed the contracts of veterans Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

The Spanish club also has Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Dani Ceballos in the midfield. Ceballos also had his contract extended recently.

Madrid also recently extended the contract of defender Nacho Fernández, and boosted its attack with the loan of Spain striker Joselu from Espanyol. Not returning next season are forwards Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard and Mariano Díaz.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports