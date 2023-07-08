FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Sports

All Blacks shake off doubts and alert rivals with 41-12 win over Argentina in Rugby Championship

Argentina's Los Pumas Rodrigo Bruni is tackled by New Zealand's All Blacks Aaron Smith during a rugby championship match at Malvinas Argentinas stadium in Mendoza, Argentina, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Nicolas Aguilera)
ASSOCIATED PRESS

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New Zealand's All Blacks San Cane eyes the ball during a rugby championship match against Argentina's Los Pumas, at Malvinas Argentinas stadium in Mendoza, Argentina, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Nicolas Aguilera)
ASSOCIATED PRESS

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Argentina's Los Pumas Pablo Mantera is tackled by New Zealand's All Blacks Jordie Barrett, during a rugby championship match at Malvinas Argentinas stadium in Mendoza, Argentina, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Nicolas Aguilera)
ASSOCIATED PRESS

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New Zealand's All Blacks Damian Mckenzie kicks a ball during a rugby championship match against Argentina's Los Pumas, at Malvinas Argentinas stadium in Mendoza, Argentina, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Nicolas Aguilera)
ASSOCIATED PRESS

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New Zealand's All Blacks Emoni Narawa, left, is tackled by Argentina's Los Pumas Rodrigo Bruni, center, and Julian Montoya, during a rugby championship match at Malvinas Argentinas stadium in Mendoza, Argentina, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Nicolas Aguilera)
ASSOCIATED PRESS

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New Zealand's All Blacks perform a haka ahead of a rugby championship match against Argentina's Los Pumas, at Malvinas Argentinas stadium in Mendoza, Argentina, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Nicolas Aguilera)
ASSOCIATED PRESS

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
MENDOZA, Argentina (AP) — New Zealand has demanded the attention of Rugby World Cup rivals with an eye-opening 41-12 win over Argentina in Mendoza on Saturday in their first test of 2023.

Ten months after losing to Argentina in New Zealand for the first time, the All Blacks ruled out any possibility of another upset in the Rugby Championship with three tries in the first 11 minutes and five in the first half which gave them a 31-0 lead at halftime.

If they go on to success at the World Cup in France, the All Blacks will remember Mendoza in the foothills of the Andes as an important stepping stone.

“The first half we were outstanding,” captain Sam Cane said. “The Pumas came back in the second half and it was a bit of an arm wrestle but I’m really pleased and proud of that result.”

The Pumas shut down the All Blacks with smothering defense to win in Christchurch last year. On Saturday, they so seldom had possession in the first half, they had no way of combating New Zealand’s waves of attack.

“Two teams, different game,” Pumas captain Julian Montoya said. “First half, second half.

“We have to be self-critical. We have to be better for next week (against Australia). But I don’t believe in excuses, I don’t believe in shortcuts. We have to be better, way better.”

The All Blacks quieted concerns about their strength up front with a dominant forward performance. They won penalties from three of the first four scrums and disrupted the Pumas’ lineout, often through lock Josh Lord in his first test since 2021. Ethan de Groot made a big impact on the All Blacks’ loosehead side.

The Pumas came closest to scoring early from the opening kickoff when they charged down an attempted clearing kick by flyhalf Damian McKenzie, though McKenzie made good by forcing the ball behind the line.

New Zealand’s first try came after five minutes as a signal of things to come. Center Rieko Ioane sold a dummy and made a break from inside his own half, combining with the new winger Emoni Narawa. Back-rower Shannon Frizell slipped a pass to lock Scott Barrett and veteran hooker Dane Coles took the last pass to score.

Back-rower Ardie Savea scored two minutes later after a strong run by Narawa down the right touch. The All Blacks won a penalty, took a lineout, moved the ball infield and, after Scott Barrett went close, Savea picked up the ball and dotted it down.

Jordie Barrett, who with brothers Scott and Beauden, were all part of the starting 15, scored in the 11th minute after Beauden broke down the left touch, turning the ball infield to his brother.

McKenzie converted one of the three tries and the All Blacks led 17-0. Argentina chose to kick away its few shreds of possession in the first half, only once using the ball through the hands in which it looked dangerous. Its indiscipline in defense conceded a long string of penalties.

After a hiatus, the All Blacks took up try-scoring again. Rieko Ioane scored a deserved try in the 29th running off a short pass from McKenzie, and scrumhalf Aaron Smith ran off a lineout drive to score in the last minute of the half. Pumas back-rower Rodrigo Bruni was sin-binned in the same movement and Argentina started the second half with 14 men.

The sell-out crowd of 42,500 was brought to its feet for the first time in the 51st when prop Lucio Sordoni scored Argentina’s first try, a moment made more poignant by the fact Sordoni was playing his first test after a 14-month battle with injuries.

The moment was short-lived. Five minutes later from a scrum, McKenzie made a long cross-field run which negated much of the backline defense and passed to Beauden Barrett who scored.

The All Blacks’ defense was tested more regularly in the second half and they responded with some powerful tackles which halted movements in full flow. They were also quick and decisive at the breakdown.

The All Blacks’ last try went to Narawa on debut and might have cemented his place on the right wing.

But replacement Pumas hooker Agustin Creevy had the last say, marking his record-extending 98th test appearance with a try in the 82nd.

There were doubts around the All Blacks coming into this match and after their poor season last year. They answered those while also resting several players who will have key roles in their match against the Springboks next weekend which likely will decide the winner of the Rugby Championship.

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports