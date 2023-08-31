Clarence Thomas donor
U.S. inflation data
Taylor Swift tour movie
Storm Idalia latest
Nebraska volleyball
Sports

Lionel Messi and two more MLS players called up by Argentina for World Cup qualifying

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi celebrates after his goal against the New York Red Bulls during an MLS soccer match at Red Bull Arena, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi celebrates after his goal against the New York Red Bulls during an MLS soccer match at Red Bull Arena, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

 
Share

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Lionel Messi was among three MLS-based players to be called up by Argentina on Thursday for the opening rounds of South American World Cup qualifying.

Thiago Almada of Atlanta United and Alan Velasco of FC Dallas were also included by coach Lionel Scaloni for games against Ecuador and Bolivia in September.

The 36-year-old Messi joined Inter Miami in July and has already scored 11 goals for the club.

World Cup champion Argentina will take on Ecuador at home on Sept. 7 in Buenos Aires, before playing Bolivia away in La Paz five days later.

Other news
FILE - United States midfielder Julie Ertz (8) waves after she was presented a jersey marking her 100th match before an international friendly soccer match against Ireland in Austin, Texas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. Two-time U.S. Soccer Player of the Year Julie Ertz has retired from soccer after a 10-year career that included back-to-back Women's World Cup titles. I gave everything I had to the sport that I love,” she said in a statement announcing her retirement, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Julie Ertz retires from soccer after 10-year career and 2 Women’s World Cup titles
The trophy is on display before the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage draw at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2013. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
PSG and Mbappe get tough Champions League draw in group with Milan, Dortmund and Newcastle
FILE - United States' Gio Reyna chases the ball during an international friendly soccer match against Saudi Arabia in Murcia, Spain, Sept. 27, 2022. Midfielder Gio Reyna remains sidelined with a calf injury, putting off a return to the U.S. team under Gregg Berhalter when he resumes coaching next week ahead of exhibitions against Uzbekistan and Oman. (AP Photo/Jose Breton, File)
Gio Reyna fractured leg in June match against Canada, US Soccer Federation says

___

Argentina:

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani (River Plate), Walter Benítez (PSV Eindhoven), Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), and Juan Musso (Atalanta).

Defenders: Lucas Esquivel (Athletico Paranaense), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Gonzalo Montiel (Nottingham Forest), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), Germán Pezzella (Real Betis), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth) and Nicolás Tagliafico (Lyon).

Midfielders: Thiago Almada (Atlanta United), Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Enzo Fernández (Chelsea), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Leandro Paredes (AS Roma), Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis) and Bruno Zapelli (Athletico Paranaense).

Forwards: Julián Álvarez (Manchester City), Lucas Beltrán (Fiorentina), Nicolás González (Fiorentina), Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Ángel Di María (Benfica), Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United), Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami) and Alan Velasco (FC Dallas).

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer