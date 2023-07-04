Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, left, shares a word with tennis champion Roger Federer in the royal box, on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
Princess Kate and Federer
FILE - A diverse line of Barbies are displayed at Toy Fair New York on Feb. 24, 2020. Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular ‘Barbie’ movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Vietnam bans ‘Barbie’ movie
Brazilian soccer player Neymar watches during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Neymar fined
A Ukrainian soldier prepares a drone on the frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)
Russia- Ukraine war
This photo provided by Tara Goodall shows a crack in the ceiling of a Hawaiian Airlines plane that encountered severe turbulence during a flight from Honolulu to Sydney, June 30, 2023. The airline says airport medics assessed and released three injured passengers when the flight landed in Sydney. One passenger and three flight attendants were "referred for further evaluation," the airline said. (Tara Goodall via AP)
7 injured in turbulence
Politics

Arizona governor asked to rescind executive order limiting prosecution of abortion-related cases

 
Share

PHOENIX (AP) — Twelve of Arizona’s 15 county attorneys are calling for Gov. Katie Hobbs to rescind her recent executive order that limits them from prosecuting abortion-related cases.

“The governor’s office should not interfere with the discretion of prosecutors in fulfilling their duties as elected officials,” said the attorneys’ letter sent to Hobbs late Monday. “Whether this was the intended purpose, the result is an unnecessary and unjustified impingement on the duties and obligations of elected county attorneys in Arizona.”

Gubernatorial spokesman Christian Slater said the governor will not be rescinding the order.

Other news
A pilot maneuvers Cal Fire tanker 85 from the Sonoma Air Attack Base for a drop on the right flank of the San Antonio Fire, west of Petaluma, Ca., Friday, June 30, 2023. California is in the middle of a heat wave during the long Fourth of July weekend. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)
A heat wave is scorching America’s southern half as the Fourth of July holiday approaches
Dangerous heat levels kicked in again Saturday for much of the southern United States as temperatures throughout the weekend were expected to reach a scorching 100 degrees Fahrenheit or even higher in several states.
Apache Leap Mountain hovers over Superior, Ariz., Friday, June 9, 2023. The historic mining town in central Arizona is the subject of a tug of war between locals who want a copper mine developed nearby for economic benefit and Native American groups who say the land needed for mining is sacred and should be protected. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Historic Arizona mining town backs copper project on land that Native American groups say is sacred
Residents of a town in Arizona are engaged in a tug of war with Native American groups over a mine that’s been proposed on national forest land.
In this aerial image released by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, smoke rises from a brush fire in the Scottsdale area of Arizona, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management via AP)
Over 1,000 people remain evacuated as crews dig containment line around Arizona brush fire
More than 1,100 people remain evacuated from their homes as Arizona fire officials determine if a containment line will hold up in windy conditions.
In this image taken from body camera video released Thursday, June 22, 2023, by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, an agent points a gun at tribal member Raymond Mattia, early Friday, May 19, in Tohono O'odham Nation, in southern Arizona. CPB said that agents were concerned that Mattia may have been carrying a handgun during the encounter in which Mattia was fatally shot. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP)
Newly released body camera footage shows Border Patrol agents shooting a tribal member in Arizona
U.S. Customs and Border Protection have released body camera footage that shows Border Patrol agents were concerned that a tribal member they fatally shot last month many have been carrying a handgun.

“Governor Hobbs will never stop fighting for reproductive freedoms in Arizona,” Slater said in a statement. “She will continue to use her lawful executive authority to put sanity over chaos and protect everyday Arizonans from extremists who are threatening to prosecute women and doctors over reproductive healthcare.”

Hobbs’ order signed on June 22 gives state Attorney General Kris Mayes the power to handle any attempted county prosecution under state abortion laws, bans state agencies from assisting investigations for alleged violations in other states and bans extradition of people accused of violating other states’ abortion laws.

“This executive order results in an exercise of authority not vested in the governor’s office. It is a substantial overreach to suggest the governor may strip away prosecutorial discretion from local, elected officials,” Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell wrote in a letter to Hobbs.

Mitchell is a Republican while Hobbs and Mayes are Democrats.

Abortions are currently allowed in Arizona in the first 15 weeks of pregnancy under a 2022 law. Last year, the Arizona Court of Appeals ruled that abortion doctors cannot be prosecuted under a law dating back to 1864 that criminalizes nearly all abortions. That pre-statehood law was already barred from being enforced for decades because of Roe v. Wade.