Sports

New-look Cardinals open Gannon’s first year, await QB Kyler Murray’s return

FILE - Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, center, talks with Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, left, and head coach Jonathan Gannon during workouts at the NFL football team's training facility Monday, May 22, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. Franchise quarterback Kyler Murray is still recovering from an ACL tear. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Arizona Cardinals new head coach Jonathan Gannon speaks during an NFL football press conference, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at the team's training facility in Tempe, Ariz. The Cardinals open their first training camp with new coach Jonathan Gannon. (AP Photo/Alberto Mariani, File)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
By The Associated Press
 
ARIZONA CARDINALS (4-13)

CAMP SITE: Glendale, Arizona

KEY ADDITIONS: Head coach Jonathan Gannon, OL Paris Johnson, Jr., OL Elijah Wilkinson, OL Hjalte Froholdt, DL L.J. Collier, DL Carlos Watkins, LB Kyzir White, WR Michael Wilson, OL Jon Gaines II, WR Michael Wilson, LB B.J. Ojulari, DL Kevin Strong, WR Zach Pascal, OL Dennis Daley.

KEY LOSSES: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury, WR DeAndre Hopkins, WR A.J. Green, C Rodney Hudson, OL Justin Pugh, P Andy Lee, LB Ben Niemann, DL JJ Watt, DL Zach Allen, LB Markus Golden, CB Byron Murphy Jr.

KEY STORYLINES: It’s a new era for the Cardinals, who hired head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort to replace Kliff Kingsbury and Steve Keim after a brutal 2022 season. Gannon was Philadelphia’s defensive coordinator last season and helped the Eagles advance to the Super Bowl before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs. It figures to be a rebuilding season for the Cardinals, who lost most of their star players, including DeAndre Hopkins and the now-retired J.J. Watt. The most interesting storyline is how the team will handle the return of franchise quarterback Kyler Murray, who is still recovering from an ACL injury suffered last season.

FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS: +18000

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL