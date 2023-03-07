Ex-lawmaker is nominated for Arizona’s child safety director

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Katie Hobbs announced Tuesday that she has nominated former state lawmaker David Lujan to become the new director of the Arizona Department of Child Safety. Lujan needs full state Senate approval to get the job officially, but he can serve on an interim basis before completing the confirmation process. Lujan has served in both chambers of the Arizona Legislature and also worked as an attorney for a nonprofit that provides abused and neglected children with legal services. He’s been president and CEO of the Children’s Action Alliance advocacy group for the last two years. Lujan also has served as an assistant Attorney General and as legal counsel for the Arizona Senate Judiciary Committee. Hobbs withdrew her first Child Safety Department nominee last month. Republican Sen. Jake Hoffman, chairman of the Committee on Director Nominations, said Matthew Stewart made some questionable moves on consulting contracts during the first few weeks of his appointed tenure. Hobbs, a Democrat, also withdrew her pick for Arizona Department of Health Services director after the nominations committee voted against recommending Dr. Theresa Cullen to the full Senate.