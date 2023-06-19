Case against ex-Arizona corrections boss in 2022 standoff with officers pushed to July

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge on Monday postponed until July the case against Arizona’s former corrections director in an encounter in which police say he fired a gun inside his Tempe home and pointed a firearm at two officers during a three-hour standoff.

The judge agreed to move Monday’s settlement conference for Charles Ryan until July 13 after attorneys for both sides said they wanted to examine additional evidence.

Police were called to the house on Jan. 6, 2022.

Ryan was injured when he fired his gun before police arrived, suffering a cut to the forehead after a bullet he apparently fired hit a bathroom sink and sent a splinter of porcelain flying.

The ex-prisons boss, who retired in 2019, also had a hand injury caused by a projectile that shot by police after Ryan pointed a handgun at officers.

Police reports show Ryan had consumed half of a bottle of tequila before officers arrived.

He was never booked into jail after he eventually surrendered to police and was taken to the hospital. Police seized about 15 guns from his home.