Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Tropical Storm Lee
Great Wall of China
AP Top 25 Poll
Mitch McConnell
Sports

Arizona Coyotes sign general manager Bill Armstrong to a multiyear extension

FILE - Fans watch as players warm up prior to the Arizona Coyotes' home-opening NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets at the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz., Oct. 28, 2022. The Coyotes say owner Alex Meruelo has executed a letter of intent to buy a piece of land for a potential arena in Mesa, Arizona. The move comes months after voters in Tempe rejected a referendum to construct an arena there for the NHL club. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

FILE - Fans watch as players warm up prior to the Arizona Coyotes’ home-opening NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets at the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz., Oct. 28, 2022. The Coyotes say owner Alex Meruelo has executed a letter of intent to buy a piece of land for a potential arena in Mesa, Arizona. The move comes months after voters in Tempe rejected a referendum to construct an arena there for the NHL club. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

By JOHN MARSHALL
 
Share

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed general manager Bill Armstrong to a multiyear extension as the franchise continues its rebuild.

Terms of the deal announced Wednesday were not released.

“For the past three years, Bill has done an excellent job restructuring our hockey operations department and rebuilding our hockey team,” Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo said in a statement. “He has acquired elite talent through the draft, trades, and free agency, and has established a winning culture by adding a great coaching staff and other key hockey operations personnel.”

The Coyotes hired Armstrong in 2020 to replace John Chayka, who had an acrimonious split with the franchise right before the NHL’s playoff pandemic bubble.

Other news
FILE - Arizona Coyotes new head coach Andre Tourigny speaks during an NHL hockey news conference at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., July 1, 2021. The Coyotes have signed coach André Tourigny to a three-year contract extension, ensuring he will be at the forefront of the franchise's rebuilding process. Terms of the deal announced Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, were not released. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Coyotes sign coach André Tourigny to 3-year contract extension
FILE - Fans watch as players warm up prior to the Arizona Coyotes' home-opening NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets at the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz., Oct. 28, 2022. The Coyotes say owner Alex Meruelo has executed a letter of intent to buy a piece of land for a potential arena in Mesa, Arizona. The move comes months after voters in Tempe rejected a referendum to construct an arena there for the NHL club. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Coyotes say they’ve executed a letter of intent to buy land for a potential arena in Mesa, Arizona
FILE - Minnesota Wild's Matt Dumba controls the puck during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, March 23, 2023, in Philadelphia. Dumba has agreed to a one-year, $3.9 million contract with the Arizona Coyotes, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been signed yet. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
Dumba signs a 1-year, $3.9 million deal with Coyotes at Bjugstad’s urging

Armstrong’s task was to rebuild a franchise that hadn’t been to the playoffs since the 2012 Western Conference finals before earning a spot in the 2020 Stanley Cup playoff qualifiers.

Armstrong opted to start from scratch, trading away many of the franchise’s veteran players to accrue draft picks. He also hired coach Andre Tourigny, who signed a contract extension earlier this summer.

The Coyotes set their foundation with a talented core of young players, including All-Star Clayton Keller, Mattias Maccelli, Dylan Guenther and Barrett Hayton. Arizona has cashed in on its added picks the past two drafts, filling its system with talent.

Ready to take another step, the Coyotes were aggressive during the offseason, adding Max Dumba, Sean Durzi, Nick Bjugstad, Alex Kerfoot and Jason Zucker.

Armstrong arrived in the desert after serving as assistant general manager and director of amateur scouting for the St. Louis Blues from 2018-20.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL