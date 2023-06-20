Diamondbacks take road win streak into game against the Brewers

Arizona Diamondbacks (44-29, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (37-35, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (3-4, 5.30 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Brewers: Colin Rea (3-4, 4.71 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Brewers -121, Diamondbacks +102; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will try to keep a six-game road win streak going when they visit the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee is 37-35 overall and 21-17 in home games. The Brewers are 24-5 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Arizona is 44-29 overall and 21-11 on the road. The Diamondbacks have the fifth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .441.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Diamondbacks are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 14 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Brewers. William Contreras is 9-for-33 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona with 16 home runs while slugging .600. Christian Walker is 15-for-40 with three home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 3-7, .201 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .262 batting average, 4.95 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Brewers: Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .