Brewers square off against the Diamondbacks with series tied 1-1

Arizona Diamondbacks (44-30, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (38-35, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (8-2, 2.96 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Brewers: Julio Teheran (2-2, 1.78 ERA, .82 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Diamondbacks -143, Brewers +122; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Milwaukee Brewers and the Arizona Diamondbacks are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Milwaukee has a 22-17 record in home games and a 38-35 record overall. The Brewers have a 28-4 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Arizona has a 21-12 record in road games and a 44-30 record overall. Diamondbacks hitters are batting a collective .265, the third-best team batting average in MLB play.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Diamondbacks hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez ranks fifth on the Brewers with 18 extra base hits (five doubles, a triple and 12 home runs). Christian Yelich is 12-for-37 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has 16 home runs, 28 walks and 40 RBI while hitting .307 for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 16-for-40 with seven doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .208 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .268 batting average, 5.70 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .