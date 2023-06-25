Giants aim to sweep 3-game series over the Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks (46-32, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (44-33, second in the NL West)
San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (3-4, 5.31 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (4-6, 4.38 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -131, Diamondbacks +111; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will look to sweep a three-game series with a win against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
San Francisco is 44-33 overall and 23-18 in home games. The Giants have a 22-7 record in games when they did not allow a home run.
Arizona has a 23-14 record on the road and a 46-32 record overall. The Diamondbacks have the sixth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .438.
The matchup Sunday is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 3-3.
TOP PERFORMERS: LaMonte Wade Jr has 12 doubles, a triple and nine home runs while hitting .283 for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 11-for-39 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.
Hawks clear cap room, trade Collins to Jazz for Gay, future 2nd rounder, AP source says
Griner's WNBA return a mixed bag, but experience in Russia helps her keep perspective
Ticket sales and anticipation are high ahead of Lionel Messi's arrival at Inter Miami
Chicago Blackhawks acquire forward Taylor Hall in multiplayer trade with Boston Bruins
Corbin Carroll leads the Diamondbacks with 16 home runs while slugging .572. Christian Walker is 15-for-40 with five doubles, two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 9-1, .263 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs
Diamondbacks: 5-5, .268 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs
INJURIES: Giants: Luke Jackson: day-to-day (back), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wilmer Flores: 10-Day IL (foot), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (lat), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)
Diamondbacks: Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.