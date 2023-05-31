Rockies take on the Diamondbacks looking to break road losing streak

Colorado Rockies (24-32, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (32-23, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Dinelson Lamet (0-0); Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry (2-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Diamondbacks -178, Rockies +151; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies will look to stop their five-game road skid in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona has gone 17-12 at home and 32-23 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 26-6 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Colorado has a 24-32 record overall and a 9-18 record on the road. The Rockies have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .323.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Diamondbacks hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 29 RBI while hitting .312 for the Diamondbacks. Corbin Carroll is 12-for-37 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Jurickson Profar has 12 doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Rockies. Ryan McMahon is 13-for-37 with two doubles, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .237 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .287 batting average, 7.14 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Carson Kelly: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Misiewicz: 15-Day IL (calf), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Rockies: Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 15-Day IL (back), Noah Davis: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .