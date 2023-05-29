Rockies look to end 3-game road skid, play the Diamondbacks

Colorado Rockies (24-30, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (30-23, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Karl Kauffmann (0-2, 9.35 ERA, 2.08 WHIP, six strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (1-2, 5.02 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Diamondbacks -196, Rockies +164; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies will try to end a three-game road skid when they face the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona has a 15-12 record at home and a 30-23 record overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 23-10 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Colorado has gone 9-16 on the road and 24-30 overall. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .261, which ranks second in the NL.

The matchup Monday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has eight home runs, 13 walks and 28 RBI while hitting .315 for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 13-for-39 with a triple, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Jurickson Profar has 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 22 RBI for the Rockies. Elias Diaz is 14-for-40 with five doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .214 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by three runs

Rockies: 5-5, .286 batting average, 7.24 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Carson Kelly: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Misiewicz: 15-Day IL (calf), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Rockies: Brenton Doyle: day-to-day (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (skull), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 15-Day IL (back), Noah Davis: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .