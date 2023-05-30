AP NEWS
Rockies play the Diamondbacks after McMahon’s 4-hit game

By The Associated PressMay 30, 2023 GMT

Colorado Rockies (24-31, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (31-23, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (4-5, 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (6-2, 2.97 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -248, Rockies +205; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies take on the Arizona Diamondbacks after Ryan McMahon had four hits against the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Arizona is 31-23 overall and 16-12 at home. Diamondbacks hitters are batting a collective .263, which ranks second in the NL.

Colorado is 9-17 on the road and 24-31 overall. The Rockies have an 8-2 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Diamondbacks lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 14 doubles, two triples and nine home runs while hitting .319 for the Diamondbacks. Pavin Smith is 4-for-39 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

    • McMahon has 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 31 RBI while hitting .253 for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 15-for-36 with four doubles over the past 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .228 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by three runs

    Rockies: 5-5, .298 batting average, 7.45 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

    INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Carson Kelly: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Misiewicz: 15-Day IL (calf), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

    Rockies: Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 15-Day IL (back), Noah Davis: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

