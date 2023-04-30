Rockies aim to break skid in game against the Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks (16-12, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (8-20, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (1-1, 5.33 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (1-4, 9.28 ERA, 1.92 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Diamondbacks -125, Rockies +105; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies enter a matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks as losers of three straight games.

Colorado is 8-20 overall and 3-9 in home games. The Rockies are 6-3 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Arizona is 16-12 overall and 8-6 on the road. The Diamondbacks have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .425.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Blackmon has six doubles and two home runs for the Rockies. Ryan McMahon is 12-for-39 with five doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker has six doubles, four home runs and 19 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Pavin Smith is 7-for-24 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .214 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .287 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: German Marquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonathan Daza: day-to-day (hand), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (knee), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Corbin Carroll: day-to-day (undisclosed), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (oblique), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (forearm)

