Brewers take on the Diamondbacks in first of 3-game series

By The Associated PressJune 19, 2023 GMT

Arizona Diamondbacks (43-29, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (37-34, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (8-3, 3.25 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (5-4, 3.44 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -128, Diamondbacks +108; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Arizona Diamondbacks to begin a three-game series.

Milwaukee is 21-16 in home games and 37-34 overall. The Brewers have a 22-9 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Arizona has a 43-29 record overall and a 20-11 record on the road. The Diamondbacks are 31-7 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Monday is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has a .271 batting average to lead the Brewers, and has 14 doubles and nine home runs. William Contreras is 9-for-33 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

    • Corbin Carroll has 19 doubles, three triples and 15 home runs while hitting .309 for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 14-for-39 with seven doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .232 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

    Diamondbacks: 6-4, .266 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by three runs

    INJURIES: Brewers: Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

    Diamondbacks: Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

