Diamondbacks take win streak into game against the Tigers

By The Associated Press
 
Arizona Diamondbacks (38-25, first in the NL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (26-35, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (2-3, 5.40 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Tigers: Matthew Boyd (3-4, 5.57 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -133, Tigers +113; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will try to extend a three-game win streak with a victory over the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit has a 26-35 record overall and a 14-14 record at home. The Tigers are 16-28 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Arizona has an 18-11 record on the road and a 38-25 record overall. The Diamondbacks have the third-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .437.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson has 14 doubles, five home runs and 26 RBI for the Tigers. Jake Rogers is 4-for-19 with three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has a .311 batting average to lead the Diamondbacks, and has 16 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs. Emmanuel Rivera is 16-for-36 with five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, .181 batting average, 4.95 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Diamondbacks: 8-2, .283 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Akil Baddoo: day-to-day (quadricep), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Trey Wingenter: 60-Day IL (biceps), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (left fibula), Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (back), Eduardo Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: day-to-day (groin), Carson Kelly: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Misiewicz: 15-Day IL (calf), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.