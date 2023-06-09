AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Diamondbacks take on the Tigers after Carroll’s 4-hit game

By The Associated PressJune 9, 2023 GMT

Arizona Diamondbacks (37-25, first in the NL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (26-34, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (7-3, 3.06 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Tigers: Michael Lorenzen (2-2, 3.21 ERA, .99 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -145, Tigers +124; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Detroit Tigers after Corbin Carroll had four hits on Wednesday in a 6-2 win over the Nationals.

Detroit has a 26-34 record overall and a 14-13 record at home. The Tigers have gone 7-4 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Arizona has a 17-11 record in road games and a 37-25 record overall. The Diamondbacks are 28-11 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach McKinstry has seven doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 10-for-28 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

MLB

  • Rays sweep Twins 4-2 to extend win streak to 6 games, now 46-19 on the season

  • Kershaw strikes out 9 in 7 innings, Dodgers blank Reds to stop 4-game slide

  • Vásquez gets 1st career win, Yanks blank White Sox 3-0 for doubleheader split

  • Friday's Time Schedule

    • Ketel Marte has 11 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 25 RBI while hitting .279 for the Diamondbacks. Carroll is 15-for-38 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .166 batting average, 4.47 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

    Diamondbacks: 8-2, .277 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

    INJURIES: Tigers: Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Trey Wingenter: 60-Day IL (biceps), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (left fibula), Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (back), Eduardo Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (neck), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    Diamondbacks: Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: day-to-day (groin), Carson Kelly: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Misiewicz: 15-Day IL (calf), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.