Diamondbacks take on the Tigers after Carroll’s 4-hit game

Arizona Diamondbacks (37-25, first in the NL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (26-34, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (7-3, 3.06 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Tigers: Michael Lorenzen (2-2, 3.21 ERA, .99 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Diamondbacks -145, Tigers +124; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Detroit Tigers after Corbin Carroll had four hits on Wednesday in a 6-2 win over the Nationals.

Detroit has a 26-34 record overall and a 14-13 record at home. The Tigers have gone 7-4 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Arizona has a 17-11 record in road games and a 37-25 record overall. The Diamondbacks are 28-11 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach McKinstry has seven doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 10-for-28 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Ketel Marte has 11 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 25 RBI while hitting .279 for the Diamondbacks. Carroll is 15-for-38 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .166 batting average, 4.47 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Diamondbacks: 8-2, .277 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Trey Wingenter: 60-Day IL (biceps), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (left fibula), Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (back), Eduardo Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (neck), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: day-to-day (groin), Carson Kelly: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Misiewicz: 15-Day IL (calf), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .