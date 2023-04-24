Royals visit the Diamondbacks to open 3-game series

Kansas City Royals (5-17, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (12-11, first in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (2-2, 3.00 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Diamondbacks -123, Royals +104; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Kansas City Royals on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Arizona has a 12-11 record overall and a 6-5 record in home games. The Diamondbacks have the 10th-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .425.

Kansas City is 5-17 overall and 4-5 on the road. The Royals have a 1-2 record in games decided by one run.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has seven doubles, two triples, two home runs and six RBI while hitting .280 for the Diamondbacks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 13-for-41 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with four home runs while slugging .465. Vinnie Pasquantino is 9-for-37 with three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .259 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by two runs

Royals: 2-8, .235 batting average, 6.55 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (forearm), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: MJ Melendez: day-to-day (back), Kris Bubic: 15-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Waters: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .