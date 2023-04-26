Diamondbacks take on the Royals in series rubber match

Kansas City Royals (6-18, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (13-12, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Ryan Yarbrough (0-2, 7.62 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, five strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (3-1, 2.59 ERA, .80 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Diamondbacks -270, Royals +221; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks and Kansas City Royals meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Arizona is 13-12 overall and 7-6 at home. The Diamondbacks have the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play at .262.

Kansas City is 5-6 in road games and 6-18 overall. The Royals have a 4-14 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The teams match up Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll leads Arizona with four home runs while slugging .573. Pavin Smith is 9-for-24 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has three doubles, two triples, four home runs and nine RBI while hitting .253 for the Royals. Vinnie Pasquantino is 12-for-40 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .273 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Royals: 2-8, .245 batting average, 6.31 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (forearm), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: MJ Melendez: day-to-day (back), Kris Bubic: 15-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Waters: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .