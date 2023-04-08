Arizona Diamondbacks host the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers (5-2) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (3-4)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Noah Syndergaard (0-0); Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -149, Diamondbacks +128; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.

Arizona had a 74-88 record overall and a 40-41 record in home games last season. The Diamondbacks averaged 7.6 hits per game last season while batting a collective .230.

Los Angeles had a 111-51 record overall and a 54-27 record on the road last season. The Dodgers averaged 8.7 hits per game last season and totaled 212 home runs.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (forearm), Mark Melancon: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (groin), Alex Reyes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 15-Day IL (knee), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (ankle), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .