Diamondbacks put right-hander Merrill Kelly on 15-day injured list, send Joe Mantiply to Triple-A

A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan debris
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Aug. 11, 2016, in Baltimore. Mallett, who played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Ryan Mallett death
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Wildfire haze
Sports

Diamondbacks put right-hander Merrill Kelly on 15-day injured list, send Joe Mantiply to Triple-A

Arizona Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
1 of 2 | 

Arizona Diamondbacks’ Merrill Kelly throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, June 19, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
2 of 2 | 

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, June 19, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with right calf inflammation.

The 34-year-old Kelly has a 9-4 record with a 3.22 ERA so far this season, forming a formidable tandem with Zac Gallen at the top of the team’s rotation. Kelly’s move to the injured list is retroactive to Sunday.

The team also sent struggling reliever Joe Mantiply to Triple-A Reno. Mantiply was the team’s lone All-Star representative last season, but has spent much of this season on the injured list and has a 5.74 ERA in 13 appearances.

Other news
Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll connects for a three-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Carroll and Walker hit back-to-back homers to spark the Diamondbacks past the Rays 8-4
Corbin Carroll and Christian Walker hit back-to-back homers in a five-run first, Evan Longoria also homered against his former team and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-4.
San Francisco Giants catcher Patrick Bailey catches a ball hit by Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Nelson sharp, Marte homers again as Diamondbacks top Giants 5-2
Ryne Nelson struck out six in seven innings in his strongest start of the season, Ketel Marte added two hits and homered for the second consecutive game, and the Arizona Diamondbacks held off the surging San Francisco Giants 5-2 to avoid a series sweep.
San Francisco Giants' Luis Matos gestures after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in San Francisco, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Matos hits first career HR to lift Giants past Diamondbacks 7-6 for 12th win in 13 games
Luis Matos hit his first career home run, a go-ahead two-run drive in the sixth inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat the division-leading Arizona Diamondbacks 7-6 for their 12th win in 13 games.
San Francisco Giants' J.D. Davis (7) is congratulated by Blake Sabol (2) and Joc Pederson (23) after scoring on a double by Michael Conforto against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, June 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Conforto drives in 4 runs to back Webb in the Giants’ 8-5 victory over the Diamondbacks
Michael Conforto hit a pair of two-run doubles, Patrick Bailey homered to back Logan Webb’s third straight winning start and the San Francisco Giants beat the road-weary Arizona Diamondbacks 8-5.

Arizona called up two right-handers — Kevin Ginkel and Justin Martinez — to take their places on the roster. The 21-year-old Martinez will be making his big league debut.

The D-backs came into Tuesday leading the NL West with a 47-32 record.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports