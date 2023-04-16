Marlins host the Diamondbacks, try to continue home win streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (8-7, first in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (8-7, third in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (0-0); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Marlins -126, Diamondbacks +106; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins will try to keep a four-game home win streak going when they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Miami has a 5-4 record in home games and an 8-7 record overall. The Marlins are 6-1 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Arizona has gone 3-5 in road games and 8-7 overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 3-1 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 7-3, .000 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by two runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .000 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jorge Soler: day-to-day (back), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (oblique), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (biceps), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Okert: 15-Day IL (adductor), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (forearm), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .