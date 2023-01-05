AP source: D-backs, Davies agree to 1-year deal for $5M

FILE - Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zach Davies throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on Aug. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Diamondbacks and Davies have agreed to a $5 million, one-year contract that includes a mutual option for 2024, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday, Jan. 4, because the move had not been announced. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks and right-hander Zach Davies have agreed to a $5 million, one-year contract that includes a mutual option for 2024, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the move had not been announced.

The 29-year-old Davies signed with the Diamondbacks last season and went 2-5 with a 4.09 ERA over 27 starts. The eight-year veteran figures to remain at the back end of a rotation that includes Merrill Kelly, Zac Gallen and Madison Bumgarner.

Davies gets a $4.7 million salary next season. There are several available performance bonuses that could make the deal worth $8.45 million if he starts at least 30 games.

Both sides have a $5.5 million option for 2024, or the team could pay a $300,000 buyout.

Davies, who went to high school in Arizona, is 58-53 with a 4.14 ERA in 182 major league starts with the Brewers, Padres, Cubs and Diamondbacks.

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum in New York contributed to this report.

