Phillies take on the Diamondbacks after Realmuto hit for the cycle

Philadelphia Phillies (32-34, third in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (41-25, first in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (4-4, 3.91 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (1-1, 4.68 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Phillies -138, Diamondbacks +117; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Arizona Diamondbacks after J.T. Realmuto hit for the cycle against the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Arizona has a 21-14 record in home games and a 41-25 record overall. The Diamondbacks have the second-best team batting average in MLB play at .265.

Philadelphia has a 13-23 record on the road and a 32-34 record overall. The Phillies rank 10th in the NL with 70 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The teams match up Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Diamondbacks are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 17 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Corbin Carroll is 17-for-41 with three doubles, two triples and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Bryson Stott has 11 doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 9-for-38 with a double, a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 8-2, .282 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .282 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Phillies: Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Darick Hall: 60-Day IL (thumb), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (knee), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .